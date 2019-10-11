Saand Ki Aankh: Taapsee Pannu Bhumi Pednekar Declared Tax-free In Rajasthan Before Its Release

Here's some good news for the makers of 'Saand Ki Aankh'. The Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar starrer has been exempted from the state Goods and Services Tax (SGST) in Rajasthan, even before the film makes its way into the theatres.

An elated Taapsee took to her Twitter page to thank the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot and posted, "Thank you so much sir 🙏🏼 this gives us so much encouragement and strength to keep moving ahead in the direction of empowerment. Your support is extremely valuable in this journey." (sic)

Her co-star Bhumi Pednekar too thanked the Rajasthan government and wrote on her Twitter page, "Thank you so much for your support! We are so touched and humbled by this gesture. This truly means a lot. 🙏" (sic)

The film is inspired by Chandro and Prakashi Tomar who took shooting at the age of 60 to encourage their daughters towards a bright future as they did not want them to suffer supression. The 'daadis' won 352 medals each in the course of their professional life as shooters.

Taapsee in a recent interview said that she wants to dedicate this film to her mother because while working in the film, she realised the countless sacrifices a woman makes to run her family.

The actress was quoted as saying, "Listening to their story, I just couldn't stop thinking about my mother because it's a story of those women who have lived their life for their parents, husband and kids but they never lived their life on their own terms. My mother is 60 years, so this is special. At this stage, I feel like telling her I want to be a reason for her to live her life the way she wants to. I hope she gets that through this film."

In yet another interview, Taapsee revealed that many actors earlier backed off since they weren't keen on a two-women film. However, she further added that there are other actors who are 'secure' enough to take up such films.

'Saand Ki Aankh' marks the directorial debut of writer Tushar Hiranandani. The film is all set for a box-office clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 4' and Rajkummar Rao's 'Made In China' on October 25, 2019.

