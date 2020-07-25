Kangana Ranaut Was Set To Play 80-Year-Old In Teju, Reminds Anurag Kashyap; Hits Back At Her

In a tweet hitting back at Kangana Ranaut's team on social media, Anurag Kashyap reminded everyone that Kangana was set to play an 80-year old woman in a film that was going to be her directorial and production debut, titled Teju. This is in direct contradiction to the stand that Kangana herself has maintained for some time now, that she is against ageism in Bollywood, and that she rejected Saand Ki Aankh because she wanted senior actresses to get the parts.

Kangana Ranaut's team recently refuted Anurag Kashyap's claim that the actress was willing to be part of Saand Ki Aankh if it was changed to a solo lead film about a young woman.

For the unversed, Saand Ki Aankh is a biographical film about two sharp shooters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, who are over the age of 60. Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar were eventually cast in the movie.

In his retort, Anurag concedes that he was not present for the script narration, but continues to maintain that Kangana expected the director Tushar Hiranandani to change the script from two characters to one, and from old to young.

He made another stunning revelation that the director was forced into a panic attack when, two weeks later, Kangana announced the project Teju, which she was to direct, produce and star in as an 80-year old woman.

True I wasn’t at the narration.. but why when my director did not get back to you in two weeks on your suggestion then why was this project announced forcing the director in a panic attack . And when did this film come and go. Just asking about Teju https://t.co/3au16GjGgK https://t.co/c8PkYfpPpe — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 25, 2020

Anurag also reminded everyone that Kangana was once set to play an aged woman in a project of her own making, while she is now claiming that she rejected Saand Ki Aankh because she wanted to senior actresses to play the roles. He shared a news report from 2017, when Kangana had announced Teju to the media.

In the report, Kangana had said, "I will play an 80-year-old woman in my first directorial Teju. The film will be about every old person I know and have loved. It will also be a lot about me as I am older than my years." She had added that she was also penning the script for Teju and that it would be co-produced under her then newly-launched banner Manikarnika Films.

It must be pointed that Teju was put on hold because of the box office debacle of Simran, and not because of Kangana's stance on ageism. Kangana herself had told India Today, "Of course it was on the cards, but because Simran didn't work a lot for things changed for me, unfortunately."

A spokesperson of Kangana had even said that Teju was delayed but it was definitely going to happen eventually. DNA had quoted her spokesperson as saying, "Teju has not been shelved or delayed. We never announced a starting date for it. The film will definitely happen but Kangana might do another film before that. Pre-production will be on for Teju."

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Was Ready To Do Saand Ki Aankh If It Had A Solo Lead As A Young Woman: Anurag Kashyap

ALSO READ: Rangoli Chandel's Attacks On Taapsee Pannu Over Saand Ki Aankh Hits A NEW LOW; Netizens SLAM Her