Sameera Reddy's Moving Post After Going Through C-Section: The Stitches Hurt Like Mad

Sameera Shares Her Postpartum Journey

The actress shared pictures of herself and captioned them, "As part of my #imperfectlyperfect campaign I promised I'd share my post partum journey so here goes. It's really damn hard on the body when it's a c section because the stitches hurt like mad. Nothing can ready you for the sleepless nights of endless feeding and your body just feels so out of whack it can really get you down." (-sic)

'I Can't Help But Feel Hormonally Challenged'

She added, "The tummy swelling takes a while to go and this is day 5 post delivery. I'm thrilled to have my daughter in my arms but I can't help but feel hormonally challenged because of all the changes. It all bounces back and that's the silver lining!" (-sic)

Meanwhile, Her Fans Are Touched By Her Honest Post

A netizen wrote, "U r an insipiration...m in my 29th week wd sec baby...-body colour getting more dusky day by day ..but it gives immense encouragement looking at u....hats off..n congoooo mommy". Another one commented, "I can relate to you very well. I am 7 weeks post partum and still feel the pain. Most importantly it terrifies if I will ever get my body back. However my when I see my darling daughter that pain just flies away.. Many congratulations to you lots of love to little one." (-sic)

Sameera Had Earlier Shared A Glimpse Of Her Newborn

She had captioned the picture, "This little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way. I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves . I'm so happy that people felt so connected and supported me to get here ! We prayed for a #babygirl 🌸🙏🏻 and we are #blessed ! #baby #pink #itsagirl #motherhood #mom #sleeplessnights #herewegoagain 🌈." (-sic)