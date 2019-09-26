Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 Winners List: Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor Bag Awards!

Vicky Kaushal- Man Of The Year

The 'Uri' actor took home the 'Man Of The Year' trophy and we think it's a well-deserved win. With a blockbuster win and his rising popularity on social media, he's the nation's latest crush.

Alia Bhatt- Beauty Icon

Alia looked drop-dead gorgeous in a shimmery dress and won the 'Beauty Icon' award.

Shahid Kapoor- Man Of The Decade

The star who is known for his impeccable acting chops and drool-worthy looks, was adjudged as the 'Man Of The Decade' at the Vogue Beauty Awards.

Sara Ali Khan- Fresh Face (Female)

The pretty lady who made a smashing debut with 'Kedarnath' followed by the blockbuster, 'Simmba' enjoys an immense fan-following. She won the 'Fresh Face (Female) award.

Siddhant Chaturvedi- Fresh Face (Male)

The young lad who rose to fame as 'MS Sher' in Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' was awarded with the 'Fresh Face (Male) title.

Sonali Bendre & Tahira Kashyap- Beauty Warriors Of The Year

Both the ladies who battled the big C and set an example with their sheer courage and determination, won the 'Beauty Warrior Of The Year' awards.

Kriti Sanon- Beauty Of The Year

The 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actress too took home an award in the form of 'Beauty Of the Year'.

Malaika Arora- Fitspiration Of The Year

The hottie who sets our Instagram feed on fire with her stunning clicks and work-out videos, won the 'Fitspiration Of The Year' award.

Sharmila Tagore- Beauty Legend

Least but not the least, the evergreen actress won the 'Beauty Legend' award.