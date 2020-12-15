Anil Kapoor Completes 40 Years As An Actor; Says It’s Been Nothing Less Than A Dream

Anil Kapoor has completed four decades in the film industry and the actor is still going strong on the career front. Anil, who started with the 1980 Telugu film Vamsa Vruksham, opened up on completing 40 years as an actor, and expressed that this is something he hopes to continue doing until the end of his life.

"It's been nothing less than a dream which I am still living in and never want to wake up from. It's what I was born to do and will die doing," said Anil, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

When asked about sustaining a career for 40 years, he said that it is challenging to keep up with changing times and demands but it is also fun.

Anil has featured in many commercially successful movies such as Mr India, Ram Lakhan, Beta, Tezaab, Nayak and others, not restricting himself to a particular genre or a region, even making it to Hollywood. Despite this, he feels he has a lot more to offer and his potential hasn't been tapped into yet. "There's a lot more that I feel I can do, a lot more that I want to do. So I am always setting new boundaries and moving beyond them," he said.

Talking about work, Anil will next be seen in AK vs AK, in which he will star alongside Anurag Kashyap and his daughter Sonam Kapoor, with cameos by his brother Boney Kapoor and son Harshvardhan Kapoor. The actors will play themselves in the movie, which is about a filmmaker (Anurag) who wants to shoot a movie about a yesteryear actor (Anil) rescuing his daughter (Sonam) who has been actually kidnapped.

AK vs AK is all set to premiere on Netflix on December 24.

