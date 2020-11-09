Anil Kapoor's Birthday Post For Son Harshvardhan: You’re My Friend, Confidant And My Go-To Person

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor known for films like Mirziya and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, turns 30 today (November 9, 2020). His actor-father Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter page to wish him with a heartfelt post.

Sharing two dapper pictures of Harshvardhan, the Malang actor wrote, "Happy Birthday @HarshKapoor_!! You're my friend, confidant and my go to person for so many things (including shoes of course)! You are everything you need to be and can become anything you wish to be... So proud of you Harsh! Love you always."

See his tweet here.

Currently, Harshvardhan is in Dubai with his actress-sister Sonam Kapoor and her hubby Anand Ahuja.

Earlier, in an interview with a leading tabloid, Anil Kapoor had revealed that he is quite protective of Harshvardhan. The actor was quoted as saying, "I'm protective because I feel Harsh is still naive. Like for example, he'll say no to very big film-makers. I hope they understand that he really wants to work with them and means well, but he's not ready to do those films. I wish he'd at least spoken to me before... But it's fine... That's his decision."

When asked about what he would like to change about his son, Anil had added, "I want him to loosen up. I want him to meet people and be more social."

Meanwhile, the father-son duo will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Abhinav Bindra biopic.

"With the Abhinav Bindra biopic, I am proud to say I said 'yes' immediately. My son is playing a sportsperson who was the first individual gold medallist at the Olympics from India. I'd be happy to play a walk-on part in such a film that does the country proud," the actor was earlier quoted as saying.

