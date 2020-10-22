Anil Kapoor Posts Shirtless Pictures On The Beach, Talks About How His Fitness Journey Is ‘Worth It’

Anil Kapoor has been giving massive transformation goals for all his followers on Instagram. The 63-year-old actor has kept himself highly motivated to work on his fitness during the lockdown and the results are fantastic.

Proud of the hot-bod he has achieved, Anil took to his Instagram handle to post shirtless pictures of him walking on the beach, and wrote, "This papa doesn't preach, just removes his top and walks to the beach."

He also shared that his weakness is food, and how he approached food and diet to achieve the fitness that he did.

He continued in his post, "Everyone has a weak point. Mine is food . The Punjabi boy in me needs the taste buds ignited, my eyes always bigger than my belly. During lockdown, I have set myself the task of achieving a new sharper look. This new look needs a new approach to eating . Both Harsh and my trainer Marc have taken it upon themselves to remind me constantly and lay down eating plans . I try and I battle . Some times I even fall. And what I've learnt through it all is that a chain is only as strong as it's weakest link . So everyone in the house had to get involved . From those who kindly cook my food to the support of my family gathered round me at meal time . Fitness is never a one man/ women crusade , it's about support and encouragement when we need it the most . (Always get family involved and on board to help you in any diet if you wish to make it truely a success)."

"Is it easy ? Not always, if I am honest. Some days the Punjabi boy sulks a little, but then some days, like this day with this picture... it makes it all worth it," he added.

As always, his post was flooded with compliments from amazed fans.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor To Make A Comeback In Tollywood With Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata After 40 Years?

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor Pens Super Inspiring Note On The Need To Build One's Immunity, Impresses Fans