Anil Kapoor To Make A Comeback In Tollywood With Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata After 40 Years?

With several speculations doing the rounds about Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, including its shoot in the US from mid-October, the fans and followers of the actor are awaiting an official update regarding the other cast of the film. Well, as per the latest report, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has been approached by the makers to essay one of the antagonists in the film.

It is said that the director of the film Parasuram has narrated the storyline to the actor who was quite impressed with the role. However, there is no official confirmation regarding Anil's inclusion by the makers or the actor himself. It is to be noted that though he first appeared in two Bollywood films namely Tu Payal Mein Geet (1971) and Hamara Tumhara (1979), Anil Kapoor made his debut as a lead actor in the 1980 Telugu film Vamsa Vruksham directed by Bapu. If speculations are true, the star will be making his comeback to Tollywood after almost 40 years. On a related note, earlier there was buzz that either Prakash Raj or Kichcha Sudeep might be roped in to essay the big role.

Meanwhile, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will have National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh essaying the female lead role. The actress herself had confirmed her inclusion while interacting with her fans on live chat. Touted to be a political drama that deals with corruption in government offices, the filming of the movie will reportedly begin after Dussehra for a month's time in the United States. Directed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram, the film will be backed by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment. The makers are reportedly expecting to release the film on Dussehra 2021.

Mahesh Babu's Stunning Look Goes Viral; Fans Say 'Pokiri Is Back'

Mahesh Babu Gets Back To Work; Shoots For An Ad In Hyderabad!