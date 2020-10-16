Anil Kapoor Reveals He Suffered From Achilles’ Tendon, Recovered From It Without Surgery

Actor Anil Kapoor, who has undergone a transformative physical journey during the lockdown, opened up about suffering from Achilles' tendon for over ten years, and recovering from it without opting for surgery, although it was recommended to him by his doctor. Anil further shared that he went through a series of treatments which took gradually improved his physical mobility.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anil shared photographs which showed him skipping, and a couple with his doctor. He captioned his post, "I had been suffering from a Achilles' tendon issue for over 10 years.... Doctors around the world had told me that surgery was my only option...Dr Muller, through a series of rejuvenating treatments took me from limping to walking to running to finally skipping...without any surgery..."

His fans showered compliments on him. One of them commented, "more power to you sir", whereas another one was full of praise for his doctor, "Sir you are lucky that u met a good doctor who opted for rejuvenating treatment else most of the doctors these days are already ready with aprons to operate." Another user remarked at how Anil seems to be having reverse aging. "Is this guy getting older or growing younger?" he wrote.

Take a look at his post here.

During the lockdown, Anil surprised all his fans and some of his colleagues from the Hindi film industry by undertaking a strict workout schedule. The transformation he showed in just a few months earned him a lot of praise. Anil used the attention he got for his transformation to encourage his social media followers to stay motivated and proactively care for their health.

