Arjun Kapoor Begins Shooting For Bhoot Police, Says It's Refreshing To Be Outdoors

Bhoot Police Earlier Starred Ali Fazal And Fatima Sana Shaikh

Arjun recently joined as the new cast member of Bhoot Police alongside Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film originally cast actor Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is still attached to the project as one of the main leads. The new cast and crew have shot some scenes in Dalhousie and are now in Dharamshala.

The Makers Are Taking Special Precaution On Outdoor Sets

Arjun, thrilled to be outdoors, added that the makers are taking utmost care and haven't forgotten that the pandemic isn't over yet. "I'm just glad that we have been able to achieve a bio-bubble because we have been going to different locations for our film and the risk of infection is way higher when you travel this much."

Bhoot Police Is Directed By Pavan Kirpalani

Thanking the team and his producers Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, he added, "My producers have done a tremendous job at protecting every cast and crew member and they definitely deserve all the credit for a super smooth shoot. I would also like to thank the local government and authorities of Himachal Pradesh for making it a smooth shooting experience."

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police is a spooky adventure-comedy set to release next year.