Arjun Kapoor Tests Negative For COVID-19, Urges His Fans To Take The Virus Seriously

It's a good news for all the Arjun Kapoor's fans out there, as the actor has recovered from COVID-19. While sharing the news on his Instagram page, Arjun wrote, "Hi! I'm happy to report that I have tested negative to Coronavirus over the weekend. I am feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work."

Arjun thanked his fans for their warm wishes and also urged his fans not to take the deadly virus lightly, and asked them to wear masks regularly. He wrote, "Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity. This virus is serious so I request everyone to take it seriously. People should understand that Coronavirus affects everyone- young and old. So, please wear a mask at all times!"

Arjun went on to thank BMC and the frontline workers and wrote, "Thank you BMC for your support and help and a huge salute to all the frontline workers who are risking everything to take care of us. We are forever indebted to you guys."

Notably, Arjun and his girlfriend Malaika Arora were tested positive for COVID-19 at the same time. While Malaika recovered quickly, Arjun's recovery took a while. Earlier, even Malaika had urged people to take the virus seriously because it hits like a thunderbolt, and no one can prepare himself/herself for it.

She had told a media portal, "There were times when I felt so weak and drained, I couldn't even move, forget getting out of bed. Can you imagine someone like me who has led a healthy and active life, being in that state? In these 14 days, I realised that this virus can bring you to your knees and you can do little about it."

Now that Arjun has also recovered, we're sure Malaika must be relieved.

