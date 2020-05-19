Atul Kasbekar And Manish Mundra Unite B-Town To Produce PPE Kits For Frontline Workers

Celebrity photographer and film producer Atul Kasbekar has been actively trying to help fight the pandemic, and recently joined hands with producer Manish Mundra and the celebrity shout-out platform 'Tring', to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with help from various celebrities from the industry.

Everyone is doing their bit to make sure that we, as a nation are doing our best to fight the global pandemic. Atul Kasbekar and Manish Mundra have brought various celebs like Farhan Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Vir Das, Mrunal Thakur and others together, and they have provided PPE kits to the frontline workers who are risking their lives on a daily basis.

The actors have also urged people to donate for the production of these essential kits that are being distributed across the country.

Atul and Manish, along with celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, have also secured huge amounts of rations for Noida and Mumbai in these trying times.

Atul Kasbekar is one of the most renowned photographers known for his Kingfisher Calendar shoots.