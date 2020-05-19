    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Atul Kasbekar And Manish Mundra Unite B-Town To Produce PPE Kits For Frontline Workers

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Celebrity photographer and film producer Atul Kasbekar has been actively trying to help fight the pandemic, and recently joined hands with producer Manish Mundra and the celebrity shout-out platform 'Tring', to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with help from various celebrities from the industry.

      Everyone is doing their bit to make sure that we, as a nation are doing our best to fight the global pandemic. Atul Kasbekar and Manish Mundra have brought various celebs like Farhan Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Vir Das, Mrunal Thakur and others together, and they have provided PPE kits to the frontline workers who are risking their lives on a daily basis.

      Atul Kasbekar and Manish Mundra

      The actors have also urged people to donate for the production of these essential kits that are being distributed across the country.

      Atul and Manish, along with celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, have also secured huge amounts of rations for Noida and Mumbai in these trying times.

      Also Read : Akshay Kumar Donates 500 Smart Watches To Nashik Police To Track COVID-19 Symptoms

      Atul Kasbekar is one of the most renowned photographers known for his Kingfisher Calendar shoots.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X