Bhumika Chawla's Emotional Note For Sushant: What Took You Away; The Secret Has Gone With You
The film industry is shocked and saddened by Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Since then, many Bollywood celebrities have been mourning his loss with heartfelt posts on their respective social media handles.
Recently, Sushant's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Bhumika Chawla penned an emotional note for the late actor. In her post, the actress also urged everyone to stop speculating why he passed away, and instead care for those around them.
Bhumika Chawla Remembers Her Late Co-Star
Bhumika posted a still from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which she is seen hugging Sushant. She wrote, "Dear Sushant - wherever you are - you are in the hands of God .... it's Been a week since you have gone ... What took you away -- THE SECRET HAS GONE WITH YOU - buried deep in your heart and mind.... I wish to tell all the people who are affected by this to pray and devote your time to things like --Taking care of yourself , of the people around you ..."
Bhumika Chawla Urges People To Stop The Blame Game And Mud-Slinging
She further continued, "There are speculations of why it happened .... THERE IS MUD SLINGING - there is wrath - there is -" who is to be blamed " -- there is " industry did it " -- " relationship did this" ... so on and so forth .... Dear PEOPLE RESPECT A SOUL GONE ... PRAY AND LOOK AHEAD ..... SPEND THAT TIME In caring for each other / CARING FOR THE NEEDS OF kids who need education : teach them in which ever way you can / PRAY for yourselves and others around you / EXERCISE -- stay positive ... LETS NOT BLAME PEOPLE -- LETS RESPECT Each other ... LET THE industry find a solution within itself and not do public discussions on public domains -- Prayers for him."
Earlier, Bhumika Shared A Memory With Sushant From The Sets Of MS Dhoni
Posting a selfie with Sushant, the Tere Naam actress wrote, "This was the last day we shot for M S DHONI ... in Mumbai ... took this photo together and left 2016 jan ... and it was The End ... and this is The end ...🙏."
Bhumika Expresses Her Grief Over Sushant's Sudden Demise
In another Instagram post, the actress wrote, "Hope you have reached your Final Destination .... And hope you have Met your Mother . It's so heart breaking ... Wish you had spoken to friends and family ... wish they had understood your silence as well ... 🙏 God give strength to your family . And to all those who silently deal with the dark dungeons .... Talk it helps ... People pls listen and give time to those in need .... PRAY ... STEP out of your home even if it is for a few brief moments .... 🙏 Pray Pray Pray."
When the news of Sushant's demise broke out, the actress posted, "Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput ... We worked together in 2015 in M. S Dhoni . It's heartbreaking... what ever it was .... it's sad .... we all go through our downs in life .... wish you had spoken ....THE REALITY IS WHEN TIME COMES -- Clock stops ... God decides AND NONE OF US CAN CHANGE IT .... only wish is -- wish ..... wish you had spoken .... and that time had not yet come ...May God give strength to your family 🙏."
ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Unfinished Film Vande Bharatam: Sandip Ssingh To Direct It As Tribute To Him
ALSO READ: Sushant's Career Issues Couldn't Be The Only Reason That Drove Him To Take His Life: Dalip Tahil