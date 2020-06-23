Bhumika Chawla's Emotional Note For Sushant: What Took You Away; The Secret Has Gone With You

Bhumika Chawla Remembers Her Late Co-Star

Bhumika posted a still from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which she is seen hugging Sushant. She wrote, "Dear Sushant - wherever you are - you are in the hands of God .... it's Been a week since you have gone ... What took you away -- THE SECRET HAS GONE WITH YOU - buried deep in your heart and mind.... I wish to tell all the people who are affected by this to pray and devote your time to things like --Taking care of yourself , of the people around you ..."

Bhumika Chawla Urges People To Stop The Blame Game And Mud-Slinging

She further continued, "There are speculations of why it happened .... THERE IS MUD SLINGING - there is wrath - there is -" who is to be blamed " -- there is " industry did it " -- " relationship did this" ... so on and so forth .... Dear PEOPLE RESPECT A SOUL GONE ... PRAY AND LOOK AHEAD ..... SPEND THAT TIME In caring for each other / CARING FOR THE NEEDS OF kids who need education : teach them in which ever way you can / PRAY for yourselves and others around you / EXERCISE -- stay positive ... LETS NOT BLAME PEOPLE -- LETS RESPECT Each other ... LET THE industry find a solution within itself and not do public discussions on public domains -- Prayers for him."

Earlier, Bhumika Shared A Memory With Sushant From The Sets Of MS Dhoni

Posting a selfie with Sushant, the Tere Naam actress wrote, "This was the last day we shot for M S DHONI ... in Mumbai ... took this photo together and left 2016 jan ... and it was The End ... and this is The end ...🙏."

Bhumika Expresses Her Grief Over Sushant's Sudden Demise

In another Instagram post, the actress wrote, "Hope you have reached your Final Destination .... And hope you have Met your Mother . It's so heart breaking ... Wish you had spoken to friends and family ... wish they had understood your silence as well ... 🙏 God give strength to your family . And to all those who silently deal with the dark dungeons .... Talk it helps ... People pls listen and give time to those in need .... PRAY ... STEP out of your home even if it is for a few brief moments .... 🙏 Pray Pray Pray."