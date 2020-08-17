Chunky Panday Says 'There Will Be World War At Home' If He Signs A Film With Ananya Panday!

Actor Chunky Panday, who hasn't collaborated with his daughter Ananya Panday for any project yet, said that if he signs a film with his daughter, there will be a world war at home. Wondering why did he say so? We are here to tell you that!

While speaking to IANS, Chunky Panday said, "Ananya and I will have a lot of fun if we work together. We will have that one-upmanship because she is extremely competitive and so am I." He went on to say that this 'competitive' spirit of theirs might just cause a 'rivalry in the family'."

He further added, "If we come in front of the camera, main toh purana chawal hun (I am old), so I try to hog the limelight. Ananya will also try some tricks. There will be a rivalry in the family if we come together in one film. There will be a world war at home."

Not so long ago, while speaking to a leading daily, Chunky had shared his take on the ongoing debate over 'outsiders vs insiders', and had said that he does not even know how these terms 'insiders' and 'outsiders' have come into place. He further added that the moment a person signs a film, he/she becomes an insider.

"It's your first assignment that makes you an insider. From what I can tell you is that the equation of the industry has not changed. It's is an equal playing field. You've to have a huge amount of luck and then things will fall in place," added the Housefull actor.