Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Pooja Dadlani Gives NCB SIT's Summon A Miss Due To Health Issues

It was earlier reported that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had transferred Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's alleged drug case to their SIT (Narcotics Control Bureau Special Investigation Team) team from Delhi. In connection to their investigation on the case, the SIT had summoned Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani to record her statement. However, Pooja did not turn up after the summoning citing health issues. Not only her but the Mumbai Police had also summoned Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday with regard to the case but even he did not show up.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani was asked to appear before the SIT team in the DCP Zone 1 office to record her statement on November 6 but she failed to do so for health issues. On the other hand, Chunky Panday's brother also did not turn up as he was tested positive for COVID-19. He had informed the Mumbai Police about the same.

The news report stated that Pooja Dadlani's name had come under the radar during the investigation after a CCTV footage of her meeting with Sam D'Souza and Kiran Gosavi had been found. While Chunky Panday's brother Chikki's name had come up in Sam D'souza's statement. Chunky's daughter and actress Ananya Panday was also summoned by the NCB while Aryan Khan was under judicial custody after the agency had found alleged drug-related chats between her and Aryan.

Earlier Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was also summoned by the NCB's SIT department but the star kid also gave it a miss due to his health reasons. The reports further claimed that the star kid rescheduled his visit to the NCB SIT's office, citing that he is down with a fever. Talking about SIT, the newly formed Special Investigation Team, which is headed by Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy Director-General Sanjay Singh, reached Mumbai on Saturday (November 6, 2021) to take over the Mumbai cruise drug party case.

SIT had called both Aryan Khan and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant to record their statements, on Sunday (November 7) morning. Aryan, Arbaaz and their co-accused MunMun Damecha are supposed to be available for questioning when called by the NCB officials according to their bail conditions. Aryan was released from judicial custody on October 30.