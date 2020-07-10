Dil Bechara Title Song: Sushant Singh Rajput Brightens Our Day With One Dance Step At A Time!

After the heartwarming trailer of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong Dil Bechara, the makers released the title song from the film today (July 10, 2020). An ode to love and friendship, the newly-released track makes you fall in love with it right from the word go.

The song begins with Sushant making an entry on the stage with a peppy walk. After pulling off some effortless dance moves there, he makes his way towards the audience, and ends up getting groovy with them. In between, he swings his co-star, Sanjana Sanghi on her feet and clicks selfies with his friends.

Watch the song here.

Sung and composed by AR Rahman, the lively track has lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The track talks about the tragedy of getting 'friendzoned'.

Earlier, the film's director Mukesh Chhabra had revealed that it was the 'last song that Sushant ever shot for'.

Speaking about the choreography of the song, he was quoted as saying, "Farah Khan choreographed it and she rehearsed the song with Sushant for a day and then shot the whole song in one shot. That's it. Just one shot. The song picturisation is deceptively simple and Sushant who was a very good dancer, made it look effortless."

Farah Khan had revealed, "This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time I was choreographing Sushant. We were friends for a long time but never worked together. I wanted the song to be done as a one shot song because I knew Sushant would be able to do it perfectly, because I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that's the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show."

Dil Bechara marks casting director Mukesh Chhabra's first film as a director. The film is a Bollywood adaptation of John Green's best-selling novel 'The Fault In Our Stars'. As a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in June 14, 2020, the film is slated for a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020, and will be available to both, subcribers and non-subcribers of the streaming platform.

