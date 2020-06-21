Father's Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor & Others Wish Their Super Dads!
The world is celebrating Father's Day 2020, today (June 21, 2020). When it comes to Bollywood, the popular faces of the industry have made sure that they make this occasion memorable. The Bollywood celebs wished their super dads on Father's Day with some super adorable social media posts, to the much excitement of the fans and cine-goers.
From Amitabh Bachchan to Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Soha Ali Khan, and others took to their respective social media pages to share some rare pictures and videos of their loving fathers, along with special messages.
Amitabh Bachchan, the biggest superstar of Hindi cinema, dedicated a special post for his late father, the legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on Father Day 2020. 'हमें पढ़ाओ न... रिश्तों की कोई और किताब... पढ़ी है बाप के चेहरे की... झुर्रियाँ हम ने...!!', wrote Big B on his post.
हमें पढ़ाओ न... रिश्तों की कोई और किताब... पढ़ी है बाप के चेहरे की... झुर्रियाँ हम ने...!!
Anushka Sharma shared some unseen stills with her father Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma from her wedding album, this father's day. The actress also quoted a conversation between her and father, that happened during her pre-university days in her touchinh post.
A conversation between my papa and me when he would drive me to pre University college before he went to his office on his Army posting in Bangalore... Papa- "Always do the right thing in life no matter how hard it is . You will always come out happier and at peace with yourself " Me- "But how will I know what's the right thing to do in all situations in life " Papa-"For that, pray for wisdom. Wisdom to know the difference between right and wrong and the strength to choose the right thing always " I pray that you all find the same wisdom that I pray for daily and I pray that all girls are blessed with a father like mine 🙏❤️
Sonam Kapoor, the fashionista took to her official Instagram page to post an adorable picture with father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor, along with a long, emotional note. Check out Sonam's post here.
“A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” – Ama H. Vanniarachchy I’m blessed to be born to a father who has taught me the value of integrity, morals, progressive ideas and the importance of work ethic, I’m lucky enough to marry into a family where my father in law leads by example with his optimism, spirituality and doing everything he does with an unbeatable conscience. Both of them have given me unconditional love and support. And they’ve both started with nothing and reached stars and have done everything to give their children whatever they need so they don’t have to face the same trials they faced. But our most important inheritance is the values that they have passed down. Happy Father’s Day to the super heroes in my life.. I am because of you.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been highly active on Instagram these days, took to her official page to share a cool picture of her parents to wish her father Randhir Kapoor on father's day. She also wished her husband Saif Ali Khan by sharing a picture of him with their little son Taimur.
All my favourites in a picture... And I wasn't talking about the ice cream 🤭❤️ #HappyFathersDay
He'll always have your back Tim... ❤️🤗 #HappyFathersDay
Alia Bhatt wished her father, the veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on father's day with a unique picture and a touching note.
my father, my friend.. my rock when I need to be held.. my water when I need to flow.. my air when I want to fly.. how one person can be soo many people I’ve never understood.. but what I have understood is there’s no one like you! my special special beautiful daddy.. I feel so grateful to know you everyday! Thank you for making me and being you! I love you ❤️
Madhuri Dixit, the senior actress wished her late father Shankar Dixit and husband Dr. Shriram Nene a happy father's day, with a lovely collage posted on her official Instagram page.
Today is just another day which makes me miss you, Dad! #HappyFathersDay to all super dads & my better half who's just so amazing with our kids. It fills my heart with joy to see Arin & Ryan share such a strong bond with Ram, as I did with my Dad ❤️👨👩👦👦
Soha Ali Khan, the actress-writer made two adorable posts on her Instagram page on the occasion of father's day, which are specially dedicated to her late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and husband Kunal Kemmu.
Happy Father’s Day Abba. I think of you every day ❤️
Partners in rhyme, more often in crime !! @khemster2 Happy Father’s Day - you got this 🌈
Shilpa Shetty, the actress who is highly excited about the father's day and international yoga day coming together, shared an interesting video of her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan Raj on her Instagram page.
Today is extra special... it's International Yoga Day and Father's Day too! I truly believe, the family that eats, prays, and practices yoga together... stays together😍💖. So, we had Daddy and son Viaan-Raj spending a little extra time together... sharing a little snippet from our 'Yoga with Family' session. Here's to the unsung hero of the house, who is often the home-jester and the rock of Gibraltar for all of us... who quietly makes everything right, cheers us on, and is the wind beneath our wings. Fathers truly are our first heroes, just like you are @rajkundra9. Thank you for always being such a hands-on father to Viaan and now Samisha. I feel extremely proud that they have the perfect role model to look up to. Happy Father's Day, my love ❤🧿🤗🌈😘 . . . . . #HappyFathersDay #dad #father #fatherson #sonday #family #yogawithfamily #yogisofinstagram #Gratitude
