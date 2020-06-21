Father's Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor & Others Wish Their Super Dads!

The world is celebrating Father's Day 2020, today (June 21, 2020). When it comes to Bollywood, the popular faces of the industry have made sure that they make this occasion memorable. The Bollywood celebs wished their super dads on Father's Day with some super adorable social media posts, to the much excitement of the fans and cine-goers.

From Amitabh Bachchan to Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Soha Ali Khan, and others took to their respective social media pages to share some rare pictures and videos of their loving fathers, along with special messages.

Amitabh Bachchan, the biggest superstar of Hindi cinema, dedicated a special post for his late father, the legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on Father Day 2020. 'हमें पढ़ाओ न... रिश्तों की कोई और किताब... पढ़ी है बाप के चेहरे की... झुर्रियाँ हम ने...!!', wrote Big B on his post.

Anushka Sharma shared some unseen stills with her father Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma from her wedding album, this father's day. The actress also quoted a conversation between her and father, that happened during her pre-university days in her touchinh post.

Sonam Kapoor, the fashionista took to her official Instagram page to post an adorable picture with father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor, along with a long, emotional note. Check out Sonam's post here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been highly active on Instagram these days, took to her official page to share a cool picture of her parents to wish her father Randhir Kapoor on father's day. She also wished her husband Saif Ali Khan by sharing a picture of him with their little son Taimur.

Alia Bhatt wished her father, the veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on father's day with a unique picture and a touching note.

Madhuri Dixit, the senior actress wished her late father Shankar Dixit and husband Dr. Shriram Nene a happy father's day, with a lovely collage posted on her official Instagram page.

Soha Ali Khan, the actress-writer made two adorable posts on her Instagram page on the occasion of father's day, which are specially dedicated to her late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and husband Kunal Kemmu.

Shilpa Shetty, the actress who is highly excited about the father's day and international yoga day coming together, shared an interesting video of her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan Raj on her Instagram page.

