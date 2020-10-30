Fatima Sana Shaikh Was Told She Can't Be Heroine Because She Doesn't Look Like Aishwarya Or Deepika

In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed that she was let down by many people over her look, and was rejected for many films before making it big with Aamir Khan's Dangal.

Fatima Sana Shaikh told Pinkvilla, "I have been rejected many times, but then I got Dangal. So, I have done character roles, I have played small roles. I've done TV. I've done everything."

When asked about the meanest things ever said to her, Fatima said, "I've been told multiple times that I can't be a heroine, because I don't look like Deepika (Padukone) or Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan). There are people like them who have demotivated me."

Fatima further said that she understands people who used to think that she can't be a heroine. She added that she has come to terms that she doesn't need to be in the same bracket of Deepika or Aishwarya, but she can be in a different bracket and still be relevant in the industry.

"There are opportunities. There are films being made for people like me, who don't look like super-models, but look average," averred Fatima.

Fatima, who achieved fame post the release of Dangal, also said that before the release of the film, she used to feel that she can't be a star, but she can try to be an actor. She also said that she had changed her reality and lowered her standards. However, when she came on board for Dangal, she realised that everything's possible and she should not aim for anything less, and rather work on her dream.

With respect to work, Fatima will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo. The film also casts Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The film is all set to release on November 12, 2020 on Netflix. Apart from Ludo, she will also be seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee. The film will release on November 13, 2020.

