Friendship Day 2020: Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal & Others Wish Their Pals!

The world celebrates International Friendship Day on August 2, every year. But this time, friendship day celebrations are a little different for all. It is because the world is fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic, and hanging out with friends has become nearly impossible for the moment. Just like the entire world, Bollywood celebrities too took to social media to wish their pals a happy friendship day.

Read on to know how the popular faces of Bollywood, including Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, and so on celebrated the friendship day...

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, the popular actress took to her official Instagram page and posted an adorable throwback picture with her childhood buddies. In her post, Anushka recalled how she made friends with the other army kids and lost touch with them when their respective parents got posted to different places. She also added that all those friends who cross paths with us will knowingly or unknowingly leave an impression on us.

Ayushmann Khurrana

The talented actor wished his best buddies on the friendship day, by posting a cute throwback picture in which all the boys are seen sporting shaved heads. Ayushmann Khurrana recalled how this picture was clicked when they were getting ready for a play named Kumaraswami, in which the actor himself played the lead role.

Vicky Kaushal

Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal took to his official Instagram page on the occasion of friendship day, to share a collage the RGIT 2005 batch. From the actor's cute gesture, it is evident that he is very close to all his batchmates.

Kajol

The bubbly actress wished all the best buddies of her life, including her most-loved co-star Shah Rukh Khan and closes friend from the industry, Karan Johar, by posting a lovely photo collage on her official Instagram page. In her post, Kajol remarked that it is impossible to fit all her friends into one frame.

