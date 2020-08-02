Friendship Day 2020: Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal & Others Wish Their Pals!
The world celebrates International Friendship Day on August 2, every year. But this time, friendship day celebrations are a little different for all. It is because the world is fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic, and hanging out with friends has become nearly impossible for the moment. Just like the entire world, Bollywood celebrities too took to social media to wish their pals a happy friendship day.
Read on to know how the popular faces of Bollywood, including Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, and so on celebrated the friendship day...
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma, the popular actress took to her official Instagram page and posted an adorable throwback picture with her childhood buddies. In her post, Anushka recalled how she made friends with the other army kids and lost touch with them when their respective parents got posted to different places. She also added that all those friends who cross paths with us will knowingly or unknowingly leave an impression on us.
You make a lot of friends in your life and each one of them have an important part to play in it. Knowingly or unknowingly, they all leave an impression on us. Some of them continue to be in touch and some you think of very fondly and their memories inevitably land up bringing a smile to your face. Being from an army background a lot of the friends we made we also lost touch with as and when their families got posted to different places. This one’s for all our friends. To the ones we’ve grown up with and the ones who are with us today.... Wishing everyone a very happy friendship day!
Ayushmann Khurrana
The talented actor wished his best buddies on the friendship day, by posting a cute throwback picture in which all the boys are seen sporting shaved heads. Ayushmann Khurrana recalled how this picture was clicked when they were getting ready for a play named Kumaraswami, in which the actor himself played the lead role.
I am blessed to have great friends! My friends have been my pillars of strength. This picture was taken when we were getting ready for a college play. We had started this group called Aaghaaz, the play was called Kumaraswami and I played the lead character. We were a total of 10 boys in the play and all of us went bald during the peak winters in Chandigarh! Rochak and I have always shared a special bond. We were both inclined towards the creative arts. I have known him since the 8th grade. We went to the same school since the late 90’s - St. John’s High School, Chandigarh. We became friends in school when we discovered that both of us are crazily passionate about music. I’m lucky that we clicked and since then we have stayed tight through thick and thin. During a pandemic like this, you realise how important human connections are. Along with Rochak, I am in touch with nearly 40 of my batchmates and I truly consider this as a blessing 💛 Here’s wishing each and everyone of you a very Happy Friendship Day! @rochakkohli (Kumar Saurav, Jaiveer Singh and Mayank Choudhary also in the picture)
Vicky Kaushal
Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal took to his official Instagram page on the occasion of friendship day, to share a collage the RGIT 2005 batch. From the actor's cute gesture, it is evident that he is very close to all his batchmates.
Kajol
The bubbly actress wished all the best buddies of her life, including her most-loved co-star Shah Rukh Khan and closes friend from the industry, Karan Johar, by posting a lovely photo collage on her official Instagram page. In her post, Kajol remarked that it is impossible to fit all her friends into one frame.
Couldn’t fit all my friends in one frame. So loved am I. I am truly blessed. To all my friends who can be seen and can’t. Of my blood and not... #HappyFriendshipDay
