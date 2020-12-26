From Ayushmann And Kriti To Rakul, Bollywood Fraternity Extends Birthday Wishes For Producer Jackky Bhagnani

As the young actor-producer of Bollywood turned a year older and wiser, his friends and fellow celebrities came in unison to extend their warm wishes. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wished the producer with an Instagram story, with the chartbuster of a song 'Kamariya'. Riteish Deshmukh too wished the producer by sharing a throwback picture of the two.

Actress Kriti Sanon wished Jackky, with an Instagram story captioned as, "Merry Christmas Jacksss, and oh ya, Happy Birthday too. May everything you are praying for comes true! Hope you have a memorably awesome day head!" She had put up a picture of Jackky praying in a Gurudwara.

Actress Rakul Preet wished Jackky, with a dashing picture of his, captioned as, "Here is to blockbuster year filled with love, laughter and lots of great guiltfree food." Along with this, Bhumi Pednekar and Bollywood Miss Sunshine Jacqueline Fernandez too extended their warm wishes for the young producer.

Jackky's upcoming production Bell Bottom's leading lady, Vaani Kapoor too graced the producer with a heart-warming birthday wish. Bell Bottom is also the first film, to commence and wrap up shooting in the UK, with all the safety precautions, amidst the pandemic.

Actress Dia Mirza wished the producer by sharing a picture of him surrounded by sea waves. She wrote the caption, "Happy Birthday Jackky Keep feeling your music!" Meanwhile Huma Qureshi, wished for the producer's 2021 to be more rocking than ever.

Many other actors and people from the film fraternity, including Angad Bedi, Patralekhaa, Nitin Kakkar too extended warm wishes for Jackky Bhagnani. The producer has announced some big releases this year and will be shinning throughout 2021.

ALSO READ: Nupur Sanon To Make Her Silver Screen Debut Under Jackky Bhagnani And Deepshikha Deshmukh's Production Banner?

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's Birthday Wish For Her Mother Will Melt Your Hearts!