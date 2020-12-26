Kangana Ranaut's Birthday Wish For Her Mother Will Melt Your Hearts!

Kangana Ranaut Showers Her Mother With Love

The Queen star shared a candid picture of herself with her mother and wrote, "For our birthdays she woke up early made many delicacies, organised grand poojas, wore her wedding jewellery, floated around giggly, humming songs as if her body holds no weight, on her birthdays when I asked what can we do,she said I am a Mother not a child. Happy birthday Mother."

There's No Love Like A Mother's Love

Besides the heartwarming note, Kangana also shared a few beautiful snaps of her mother from brother Aksht's wedding.

Rangoli Chandel's Birthday Post For Mom

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel also wished her mother with a sweet birthday post that read, "Dearest Mom, I may run from your scolding now & then, but I can never hide from your warm embrace. You are so compassionate and loving, and I thank God that We have you. Happy Birthday my beloved mommy 🥰❤️😘🥳 P.S Yesss!! She still scolds me very badly 😬."