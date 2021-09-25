Gajraj Rao Slams Netizens Making Instagram Reels With Kids & Elders On Obscene Songs

Actor Gajraj Rao takes a sharp jibe at netizens making Instagram reels with their kids or elder family members on songs having vulgar lyrics. He shared the video of Prasad Bhat who called out netizens for making Instagram reels on vulgar English songs without understanding its lyrics.

Gajraj Rao Shames Bollywood's Mediocre Work While Praising Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam Film Joji

"Can you guys read the meaning of the songs before making reels on Instagram especially with your kids or babies in the video? I see the whole families including daada, daadi going 'Shut up and bend over'. Are we really ok with this? What's going on? How much of dignity do you want to lose to go viral?" Prasad Bhat asked in his video.

Sharing Prasad's video, Gajraj wrote on his Instagram page, "Totally agree with Prasad... Repost from @prasadbhatart• I quit. 🙉🙉🙉."

Many netizens lauded the Badhaai Ho actor for sharing the video and propagating the right message via his social media handle.

Actress Richa Chadha also shared her thought on the ongoing trend which is quite disturbing and commented on Gajraj's post saying, "Agree! Makes me uncomfortable to see children dance provocatively to songs they (hopefully but who am I kidding) don't understand. IG is a great place to connect, share your art, your voice with the world... But painful to see everyone dancing in Reels...doctors, bankers nutritionists, book readers... sab ko naach naach ke apni baat batani pad rahi hai. KYU!"

Gajraj Rao Remembers Badhaai Ho Co-Star Surekha Sikri; 'Her Child-Like Enthusiasm Will Always Remain With Me'

Actor Sumeet Vyas also reacted to Gajraj's post and wrote, "Agreed... Agreed...Although... I love dancing too, when I'm happy, when it's dark and visibility is negligible."

What's your thoughts on the ongoing Instagram trend? Tell us in the comments section below.

(Social media posts are unedited.)