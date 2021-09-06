Ajay Devgn To Shoot For Last Schedule Of Maidaan? Makers To Re-Construct The Sets

Ajay Devgn's sports biographical drama Maidaan had gotten fans super excited for the project. The actor had released some exciting posters for the same. However, the shooting of the movie had hit major roadblocks due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and the disastrous cyclone Tauktae that had hit the city earlier this year, in the month of May. However, the latest development suggests that Ajay will soon start shooting the last schedule of the movie from the month of October this year. Not only this, but the makers will also start re-constructing the sets for the same.

According to a news report in Mid-Day, the sets of Maidaan that consists of a stadium in Madh Island was destroyed due to cyclone Tauktae. The report further stated that the makers will start re-building the same from mid-September. Ajay Devgn and the crew will then begin shooting for the film in a 25-day schedule in October.

A source close to the movie also revealed to the publication stating, "The shoot is expected to begin around October 25 and will continue till the first week of December, with breaks in between to secure the football field. Ajay will shoot the climax, which includes recreating the 1962 Asian Games final match in Jakarta where India bagged the gold medal." The director of the film Amit Ravindernath Sharma will also be showcasing three more matches that consist of the 1956 Melbourne Olympics semi-final.

Talking about Maidaan, it is based on the life of the former coach and manager of the Indian football team Syed Abdul Rahim. Ajay Devgn had started shooting for the film on February 14 earlier this year. The director of the movie Amit Sharma had also spoken to Spotboye about the outdoor schedule of the film. The Badhaai Ho director had said, "We go right up till the end of April with this schedule. We're shooting all the major football matches with real football players. We will take very short breaks in-between keeping in mind minor injuries that may happen during shooting." The movie will also be starring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in the lead roles.