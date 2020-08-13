Hospital Sources Confirm Sanjay Dutt Has Stage 4 Lung Cancer; Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Visit The Actor

Sanjay Dutt's IG Post

Now hospital sources have confirmed the news to Filmfare. The doctors revealed that when Sanjay came in, his oxygen saturation levels were low. The source added, "Fluid had accumulated in his lungs because of that he was having breathing trouble." The source also added that fluid samples were sent for testing and said "Doctors said it could be tuberculosis or cancer. The reports on Wednesday confirmed that Sanjay is suffering from stage 4 lung cancer."

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Visited Sanjay Dutt

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt's Shamshera co-star Ranbir Kapoor and Sadak 2 co-star Alia Bhatt were spotted at his house. The couple was snapped by paparazzi while exiting the actor's house, and getting into their car. Ranbir Kapoor earlier also played Sanjay Dutt's character in the biopic Sanju, and gained a lot of appreciation from Sanjay Dutt and fans alike.

Sadak 2 Will Release On Disney+ Hotstar

Sanjay Dutt's Sadak 2 is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28. He will also be seen in Torbaaz which is set to release on Netflix in coming weeks.