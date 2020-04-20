    For Quick Alerts
      Hrithik Roshan Says There Are No Excuses To Not WorkOut During Lockdown: You Don’t Need Gym

      The outbreak of Novel Coronavirus has made it even more important that we are at our best physical and mental health at this time. The lockdown, although frustrating for some, has given us ample time to work on ourselves, and take to a workout routine. Hrithik Roshan says that he is a believer in making the best of whatever situation he is in, and shared the workout regimen he is following during the lockdown.

      Hrithik Says You Don’t Need A Gym To Work Out

      Talking to GQ in an interview, Hrithik said, "A gym where you find the motivation of watching others, equipment for all kinds of muscle groups is great. But the bottom line is if you have to workout, and there is no gym, then we follow the mantra that one does not need a gym to workout. I mean just the floor can be enough if you do a little search on all possible floor exercises! So no excuses."

      Explaining his daily workout routine, he said, "These days I do a yoga stretching routine in the morning. Which takes about an hour. And my evening workout is circuit training combining 5-6 exercises which have weights, functional all included. My usual workout is a combination of strength training, cardio and weights."

      Hrithik has been spending time at home with his kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan during the lockdown. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan moved in with him temporarily so that the kids could have both parents present with them during these testing times.

      Hrithik has actively been spreading awareness about the Coronavirus on his social media handles, and has also made generous contributions to organizations fighting the virus and its impact on the citizens.

