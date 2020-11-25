Imran Khan's Estranged Wife Avantika Says She Is Healing 'Instead Of Drinking, Smoking It Away'

Imran Khan's estranged wife, Avantika Malik has been sharing many cryptic posts on her Instagram page, and fans are wondering if they are hinting about the couple's relationship. Her latest Instagram story talked about healing the right way.

Avantika in the vanished Instagram story had shared a post that read, "Sit with it. Instead of drinking it away, smoking it away, sleeping it away, eating it away, f**king it away, running from it. Sit with it. Healing happens by feeling."

She also added a caption of her own, stating that, "I am healing." Avantika further added, "Just when I needed this @ayeshadevitre sends this to me this morning. Only gratitude to the universe for the people that got my back. Love you."

In an earlier post, Avanitika also talked about marriage and divorce. In the caption, she mentioned that making choices in life is never easy. The post said, 'it will always be hard' but 'we can choose our hard' wisely. "Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely." (sic)

On a related note, reports of Imran and Avantika going separate ways started making the rounds back in 2019, and some even claimed that Avantika now lives with her parents. The couple has neither confirmed nor denied the rumour. Imran and Avantika dated for some time before tying the knot in 2011 and in 2014, welcomed their first child together, Imara Malik Khan.

On the work front, Imran Khan was last seen in 2015's Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut.

