Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan And Others Pledge To Protect The Planet

While the human race is facing the toughest time dealing with a worldwide lockdown, our Mother Earth is healing and reinstating herself. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, while each one of us is hoping for a better and brighter future Bollywood celebrities did not forget their social responsibility. India's leading parenting and motherhood blog, 'Mama Says' has brought together these celebrities who have pledged to ensure that our planet continues to thrive when we enter the world again- in its present state with clean air, blue skies and beautiful oceans stays that way, and teach their children how to protect their home, i.e. their planet earth.

The video features Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Esha Deol, Tusshar Kapoor, Pragya Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Amrita Arora and Neelam Kothari along with Simone Khambatta, Co-Founder of Mama Says.

With the world's biggest lockdown in place, these celebrities came together to spread the message and pledge to heal the world for their children and their future.

Simone Khambatta, Co-Founder, 'Mama Says' and one of India's top Mommy Bloggers said, "We as parents are responsible for our kids' well-being and as humans responsible for the well-being of our planet. The pandemic has made us realize many things with the most important one being that we need to care for Mother Earth! We don't have to do big things, we have to do small things but have to do it together. I am so grateful for all the amazing like-minded parents who have come together to spread this powerful and important message. I hope everyone who watches this chooses to make their own pledge too."

Tusshar Kapoor said, "I agreed to be part of this initiative to pledge my support for our planet, simply because I'm very passionate about saving animals from cruelty and firmly believe that humankind must protect the biodiversity of the planet in order to protect themselves!"

"It's a wonderful message that's told at the most perfect time. With the current situation we all are in, there couldn't be a better time to spread this message "A new world", when we as parents need to secure a safe healthy future for our children to live in and most importantly it's the small things that matter the most! So, start today in your own little way and make it happen Now! Let's enjoy and nurture our planet!" added Esha Deol.

Karan Johar said, "All of us are very proud parents, we all love our children. And it's very integral that we give them all the love, the attention and the care. We also really make their home feel beautiful, we make them love their home, we make them feel like home is where the heart is. But we sometimes miss the point, we sometimes pretend that their home is just their residence, but that's not true. Our planet is also our home. There are few things that I have done with my kids at a very young age apart from the emotional encouragement that one has to always give them about making sure that they don't fall into stereotypes. The other thing that I do is I tell them about plastic, single-use plastic and about how it's important not to consume single-use plastic, because you know that it's a big deterrent to our planet and we must be very careful. So, say no to plastic is the one thing that I've been actually inculcating within their sensibility"

"Apart from all the other conscious work that we are doing, I also pledge that we continue buying wooden toys for our daughter Mehr, try and keep her away from plastic toys as much as we can. And more importantly, we are totally open to hand me downs. Mehr has got a lot of friends who are six months or a year older and we believe in hand me down toys, clothes, books, all of it. It's great on the pocket and more importantly, it's very good for the environment. We are doing our little bit and I think you guys should do yours too just so that our planet can accommodate our beautiful children in the future", added Neha Dhupia.

Soha Ali Khan also said, "I pledge to use a reusable water bottle with me every time I step out of the house instead of buying plastic bottles because I care about the future of our children and our grandchildren on our planet".

