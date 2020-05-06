Producers Guild Says They Are Drafting New Guidelines For Resumption Of Film Shootings Post Lockdown

Producers Guild of India, on Tuesday, revealed that a new set of guidelines will be put in place once the lockdown has been lifted and the shooting schedules resume around the country. In their official statement, the guild clarified that the document will highlight the protocols that need to be followed, once things return to normalcy.

Film productions have been put on hold since March 24, due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, incorporated to flatten the curve. A recent report stated that the Producers Guild of India has drawn up a list of preventive measures to be followed by the cast and crew on set, even after the lockdown has been lifted, to prevent the second wave of infections.

A statement was issued on Tuesday by Producers Guild of India said that the document is currently in an early stage. It was shared by Film Critic and Bollywood Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter, "A work-in-progress document prepared by the Guild of draft guidelines for resumption of shooting activities has recently been circulating widely in the media and the industry," the statement read.

Reportedly, Government officials and medical professionals will be consulted to ensure that right safety measures are being put in place, before announcing the final guildelines. The statement read, "the document is only an early internal draft and the final safety protocols and guidelines will be formalised only after a comprehensive consultation with government officials, medical professionals and relevant industry bodies."

Some of the new rules will require actors to do their makeup and styling at home. They will also be advised to report on set with only one staff member ideally, while producers will be asked to allocate masks and other sanitization requirements for crew members.

