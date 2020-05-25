Karan Johar Turns 48: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Others Share Birthday Wishes

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and wished her dear friend Karan Johar with a throwback picture. Praising the filmmaker she captioned the post as, "Gosh we were so sexy then and now even more... To Forever, my friend... Happy birthday."

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture with Karan Johar from the sets of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

She captioned the story as, "Happy happyyyy happiest to you and your pout. Hope you both enjoy each other's company in good health, love and happiness always."

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi shared a picture from a promotional event of their Netflix film Ghost Stories. She can be seen hugging the filmmaker, in the post.

She captioned the story as, "@karanjohar Happy Birthday to the coolest! Love you!!!" and also added a king's crown on Karan's head.

Dabboo Ratnani

Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani also shared a birthday wish for Karan Johar.

He shared the picture together, along with Ratnani's wife from a celebration. The caption read, "Happy Happy Birthday Karan @karanjohar . Lots of Love."

Kajol

Karan Johar's long time best friend and actress Kajol shared birthday wishes with an adorable picture. She captioned it as, "Happy birthday @karanjohar. Wishing u a hugely virtually populated birthday. Since unpopulated is the trend currently."

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra shared a series of pictures with a long birthday wish for the filmmaker. Sharing two pictures that represent 27 years of their friendship, Manish wrote in the post, "Happy Birthday @karanjohar have a peaceful lockdown birthday .. Stay your wonderful , witty self always and the good friend that you have always been and yes the poser to .. see all our pics This is the first time in the 27 years that we have been friends we all won't be with you celebrating but there in spirit and with all our wishes .. You have a good birthday with Yash , Roohi and Hiroo aunty .. lots of love always #friendsforever."

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora shared a few pictures with the birthday boy along with special birthday captions on each.

The last one read the full message saying, "My darling darling kjo @karanjohar Miss u and love u loads Toodlesssss."

Ananya Panday

Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya, who was launched by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions with Student Of The Year 2, also shared a birthday wish.

Taking to her Instagram story she wrote, "Happy Birthday. To the best of the best @karanjohar. Love u loads."

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor while sharing a throwback photo with the birthday boy wrote, "Happy happy birthday darling @karanjohar my fellow Gemini , who is as fashion obsessed and has film running through his blood like me. Can't wait to celebrate you and give you a big kiss and hug. Love you!"

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is set to don the director's hat once again for his period drama Takht. The film star's Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.