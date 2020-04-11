    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Hilarious Video Alert: Karan Johar Wants To Weep Into His Blanket As Roohi Calls Him A ‘Bad Dancer’

      By
      |

      We are shamelessly obsessed with Karan Johar's #LockdownWithTheJohars episodes on his Instagram page. The filmmaker keeps posting hilarious videos about his kids- Yash and Roohi and we won't be lying if we say we have become their fans. From trolling Karan over his sartorial choices to pulling his leg over his singing talent, Yash and Roohi are leaving no stone unturned to tease their 'dada'.

      karan-johar-wants-to-weep-as-roohi-calls-him-a-bad-dancer

      In the latest episode of #LockdownWithTheJohars, Roohi can be seen telling Karan that he is a 'khraab' (bad) dancer and we can't stop laughing! When a disheartened Karan asks his kids, "I am really fed up. I am kharaab in singing, I am kharaab in dancing, is there anything I am good for?" Roohi points towards Yash. To which Karan reacts, "I am good for Yash? I have produced Yash that's my big talent?" He again asks Yash, "What do you think is my strength? Say something nice about dada." But Yash silently walks away without giving any reply.

      Karan captioned the video as, "Ok I have had enough!!!!!!!! I want to weep into my blanket! I am the Talentless MR JOHAR according to my children! #lockdownwiththejohars."

      View this post on Instagram

      Ok I have had enough!!!!!!!! I want to weep into my blanket ! I am the Talentless MR JOHAR according to my children! 😪😪 #lockdownwiththejohars

      A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Apr 11, 2020 at 12:30am PDT

      Needless to say netizens had the last laugh and were completely in awe of Yash and Roohi. Here's how they reacted..

      Kareena Kapoor And Anushka Sharma Pull Karan Johar's Leg As He Gets Body Shamed By His Kids!

      @sana_tripy: "They are cute like hell and you are best in everything."

      @waliasavneet: "They both make me smile . I always wait for their videos . God bless them always."

      @vandana414: "Hahaha they are too cute."

      @ aakansharai22: "Bache jhut nhi bolenge 😂."

      @xena_mutsuddy: "Can watch them millions of times."

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Read more about: karan johar
      Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 18:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 11, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X