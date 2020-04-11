Hilarious Video Alert: Karan Johar Wants To Weep Into His Blanket As Roohi Calls Him A ‘Bad Dancer’

We are shamelessly obsessed with Karan Johar's #LockdownWithTheJohars episodes on his Instagram page. The filmmaker keeps posting hilarious videos about his kids- Yash and Roohi and we won't be lying if we say we have become their fans. From trolling Karan over his sartorial choices to pulling his leg over his singing talent, Yash and Roohi are leaving no stone unturned to tease their 'dada'.

In the latest episode of #LockdownWithTheJohars, Roohi can be seen telling Karan that he is a 'khraab' (bad) dancer and we can't stop laughing! When a disheartened Karan asks his kids, "I am really fed up. I am kharaab in singing, I am kharaab in dancing, is there anything I am good for?" Roohi points towards Yash. To which Karan reacts, "I am good for Yash? I have produced Yash that's my big talent?" He again asks Yash, "What do you think is my strength? Say something nice about dada." But Yash silently walks away without giving any reply.

Karan captioned the video as, "Ok I have had enough!!!!!!!! I want to weep into my blanket! I am the Talentless MR JOHAR according to my children! #lockdownwiththejohars."

Needless to say netizens had the last laugh and were completely in awe of Yash and Roohi. Here's how they reacted..

@sana_tripy: "They are cute like hell and you are best in everything."

@waliasavneet: "They both make me smile . I always wait for their videos . God bless them always."

@vandana414: "Hahaha they are too cute."

@ aakansharai22: "Bache jhut nhi bolenge 😂."

@xena_mutsuddy: "Can watch them millions of times."

(Social media posts are unedited.)