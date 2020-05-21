Coronavirus Affects Film Industry: Is Kartik Aaryan Ready To Take Pay Cut? The Actor Reacts!

Currently, the entire nation has come to halt as it is being hit by the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. From last two months, nationwide lockdown has been imposed all across the nation and it has affected film industry severely. Many films' shoot has been stopped abruptly and no movie is inching towards the theatres. Having said that, filmmakers are still sceptical about the fact that even if the government allows to open the theatres in upcoming months, people might still be afraid to rush to the theatres.

Amid all the chaos in the film industry, rumours are rife that if celebrities start to take pay cut for their upcoming films, industry might manage from finding itself at loss.

In a recent conversation, with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, when Kartik was asked about the same, the actor said, "I wouldn't want to cut down on people's jobs. There has to be a solution wherein that problem also doesn't crop up and producers (who are getting hit), they too are saved. There has to be solution and a balance will come out. Whatever it takes for the industry to get together and start working, I think, I am up for it. I would do whatever collectively we decide to do."

"If that is something that is gonna help the industry, I think we all should do that. We should be up for it. We have taken a huge hit, as a country and as an industry also," said Luka Chuppi actor.

On a related note, Kartik is doing his bit and is educating people about the pandemic through his Instagram page. The Love Aaj Kal actor has been conducting interviews with front-line warriors like doctors and cops on India's battle against the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.