Madhuri Dixit And Sriram Nene's Wedding Anniversary Post For Each Other Is Major Couple Goals!

'We Are So Different Yet So Alike', Says Madhuri Dixit

The Tezaab actress shared two throwback pictures of herself with her hubby and captioned them as, "Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams. We are so different yet so alike & I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you & us Ram ❤️."

In one of the pictures, Madhuri and Sriram are seen donning traditional attires and are all smiles for the camera. The second picture features the couple striking a pose at an unknown outdoor location.

Sriram Nene Says He Found His Soulmate 21 Years Ago

On the other hand, Sriram posted a picture in which Madhuri is seen flaunting her famous million-dollar smile. He expressed his love for her by captioning his post as, " 21 years ago, found my soulmate and started on our journey together. Every day is amazing and look forward to many more adventures together. Happy 21st Anniversary!"

The Secret Behind Madhuri And Sriram's Happy And Successful Marriage

In one of his interviews when Madhuri's hubby was asked about the secret behind their happy and successful marriage, he had replied, "We strike the right balance. She has always been grounded. I am the dreamer and adventurer. She has taught me patience and I have taught her organisation."

What Made Madhuri Dixit Fall In Love With Sriram Nene?

In an old interview of Simi Garewal, Madhuri Dixit had said, "I saw a little bit of something myself in him and something totally opposite in him. He would love to fly out a plane on a parachute and I m like ‘I don't want to do that'. In some ways we are totally opposite and I probably fell in love with all that."