Pathan: Dimple Kapadia To Reunite With Shah Rukh Khan After 28 Years For This Espionage Thriller?

Shah Rukh Khan who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero, is gearing up to return on the big screen after a short sabbatical with Siddharth Anand's Pathan. While the official announcement about this film is yet to be made, every single update about this SRK starrer is adding more to our excitement.

The makers of Pathan are leaving no stones unturned to mount this project on a big scale. While we already know that King Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone are a part of this espionage thriller with Salman Khan joining in for a cameo, we know hear that Dimple Kapadia is also a part of the film.

Dimple Kapadia Loved The Script Of Pathan A Mid-day report stated that Dimple Kapadia began shooting for Pathan earlier this week. A source close to the actor told the tabloid, "Dimple has been flooded with offers post her appearance in Tenet. She loved the script of Pathan and immediately agreed to be part of the film." Dimple Kapadia To Play A RAW Officer In Pathan The source further continued, "She plays a RAW [Research & Analysis Wing] officer who helps Shah Rukh's undercover agent in his mission. She has a 20-day schedule in Mumbai." Dimple Kapadia To Reunite With SRK After 28 Years The Tenet actress and Shah Rukh Khan had last worked together in the 1992 film Dil Aashna Hai. "Dimple has another biggie in the web series, Tandav. She will juggle the shoot with the web show's post-production," Mid-day quoted the source as saying.

Earlier, it was reported that Salman Khan will be seen in a 15-minute cameo in Pathan in which he will be reprising his role of Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger from the Tiger franchise. John Abraham is reportedly playing Shah Rukh Khan's nemesis in the film.

