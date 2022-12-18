Shah Rukh Khan Gives Epic Reply To Fans Getting Married On Pathaan Release Date & It Will Leave You in Splits

Siddharth Anand's upcoming directorial Pathaan is one of the most awaited releases of 2023. After all, it marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen with a full-fledged movie after four years. He was last seen in Anand L Rai's 2018 release Zero. And he is set to make a comeback, Shah Rukh had undergone a massive transformation for Pathaan and it has got the fans excited. In fact, the first-look posters to the teaser, everything about Pathaan has managed to make the headlines. Clearly, fans are waiting for Pathaan release with bated breath.

Amid this, Shah Rukh Khan recently had an interactive session on Twitter wherein fans were requesting the superstar to postpone the release of the movie owing to his wedding festivities. The fan wrote, "Sir, I am getting merried on 25th Jan. Can you please postpone Pathaan to 26th. That would be great. Thank you". Shah Rukh Khan, who wasn't in the mood to change the release date of Pathaan, came up with a quirky reply and said, "Tum shaadi 26 ko karlo (Republic Day parade ke baad) chutti bhi hai us din (You should get married on 26th. It is also a holiday)".

Another fan was also concerned about missing Pathaan release due to wedding festivities. The fan tweeted, "Shaadi tai ho gayi 26th Jan ko.. Kya karoo? #AskSRK (My wedding is fixed for Jan 26. What should I do)". And Shah Rukh once again left fans in splits as he replied saying, "Shaadi kar le...honeymoon ki holidays mein film dekh lena (Get married. Watch the movie during your honeymoon offs)".

Talking about Pathaan, the movie will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. The Siddharth Anand directorial will mark Shah Rukh's fourth collaboration with Deepika after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Meanwhile, Pathan has been witnessing a massive backlash and boycott trend on social media. In fact, several Muslim and Hindu outfits have also demanded a ban on the movie alleging that it hurts religious sentiments. Reacting to the boycott trend, Shah Rukh Khan stated, "The advent of articulation through cinema and social media are forms of expression. A collective narrative of the times is shaped by social. Contrary to the belief that spread of social media will affect cinema negatively. I feel the other way, cinema will have an important role now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view. Somewhere, negativity increases social media consumption, increases its commercial value. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it destructive and divisive". He ended his speech by saying, "No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive". Pathan is slated to release on January 25 next year.