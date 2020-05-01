Producers Guild CEO Kulmeet Makkar Dies Of Heart Attack; Karan Johar And Others Pay Tribute

The Hindi film industry lost another vital member following Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. The Film and Television Producers Guild of India CEO, Kulmeet Makkar, passed away due to a heart attack in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. He was aged 60.

The news was revealed by Ashoke Pandit, President of The Film and Television Producers Guild of India.

Tweeting about the news, Ashoke Pandit wrote, "Sad to know about the sudden demise of our dear friend #KulmeetMakkar CEO - The Film and Television Producers Guild of India due to massive heart attack in Dharamshala (Himachal). Will miss you #Kulmeet. Heartfelt condolences to d family (sic)."

Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted, "Kulmeet you were such an incredible pillar to all of us at the Producers Guild of India....relentlessly working for the industry and towards its enhancement and advancement... you left us too soon...We will miss you and always Remember you fondly.... Rest in peace my friend.. (sic)."

Hansal Mehta wrote, "Damn it... Now Kulmeet! RIP my friend (sic)."

Farhan Akhtar shared a picture of Kulmeet Makkar and tweeted, "Seems like every day we're waking up to losing someone we knew and someone who cared deeply about Indian film. RIP #KulmeetMakkar.. your work as the CEO of Film & Television Producers Guild of India will always be remembered (sic)."

Actor Sanjay Suri wrote, "Just heard the terrible news of #KulmeetMakkar CEO Producers Guild of India passing away. What a wonderful man and a good friend. Very very sad! (sic)."

A statement by the Producers Guild of India read, "Today we lost our pillar of strength. Kulmeet is irreplaceable. His passion, integrity, resourcefulness and commitment were only matched by his deep empathy and unique ability to find a way through the toughest situations. Today we have lost someone who has played an integral role - always unassumingly and behind the scenes to nurture and grow the Indian film and television industry. Our dearest Kulmeet, you will always be missed. Your legacy will live on."

