    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Producers Guild CEO Kulmeet Makkar Dies Of Heart Attack; Karan Johar And Others Pay Tribute

      By
      |

      The Hindi film industry lost another vital member following Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. The Film and Television Producers Guild of India CEO, Kulmeet Makkar, passed away due to a heart attack in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. He was aged 60.

      The news was revealed by Ashoke Pandit, President of The Film and Television Producers Guild of India.

      KJO Condoles Death Of Producers Guild CEO Kulmeet Makkar

      Tweeting about the news, Ashoke Pandit wrote, "Sad to know about the sudden demise of our dear friend #KulmeetMakkar CEO - The Film and Television Producers Guild of India due to massive heart attack in Dharamshala (Himachal). Will miss you #Kulmeet. Heartfelt condolences to d family (sic)."

      Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted, "Kulmeet you were such an incredible pillar to all of us at the Producers Guild of India....relentlessly working for the industry and towards its enhancement and advancement... you left us too soon...We will miss you and always Remember you fondly.... Rest in peace my friend.. (sic)."

      Hansal Mehta wrote, "Damn it... Now Kulmeet! RIP my friend (sic)."

      Farhan Akhtar shared a picture of Kulmeet Makkar and tweeted, "Seems like every day we're waking up to losing someone we knew and someone who cared deeply about Indian film. RIP #KulmeetMakkar.. your work as the CEO of Film & Television Producers Guild of India will always be remembered (sic)."

      Actor Sanjay Suri wrote, "Just heard the terrible news of #KulmeetMakkar CEO Producers Guild of India passing away. What a wonderful man and a good friend. Very very sad! (sic)."

      A statement by the Producers Guild of India read, "Today we lost our pillar of strength. Kulmeet is irreplaceable. His passion, integrity, resourcefulness and commitment were only matched by his deep empathy and unique ability to find a way through the toughest situations. Today we have lost someone who has played an integral role - always unassumingly and behind the scenes to nurture and grow the Indian film and television industry. Our dearest Kulmeet, you will always be missed. Your legacy will live on."

      ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor's Death: Kareena Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Childhood Picture Of Uncle And Dad

      ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's Funeral Attended By Kapil Sharma, Mika Singh And Others

      Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 17:56 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 1, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X