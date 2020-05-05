Kareena Kapoor Gets Trolled For Visiting Rishi Kapoor's Family Amid Lockdown

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped visiting her aunt Neetu Kapoor and cousins Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor, at their Mumbai residence. While many fans understood the actor's need to stay close to the family during such tough times, others questioned the social distancing norms for celebrities amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

As soon as the news of actor Rishi Kapoor's passing on the morning of April 30, hit the news, Kareena Kapoor, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan was spotted outside HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Kareena is the daughter of Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir Kapoor. She was also seen attending her uncle's last rites at the crematorium.

On Monday evening, Kareena was snapped by the paparazzi, visiting Kapoor family's Mumbai residence to be with Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor. She had reportedly come to visit Riddhima, who reached home after Rishi Kapoor's last rites. A clip of Kareena's visit to be with her family, irked many netizens, and the comments section was not kind to the actress.

A few users called out Kareena for not following the lockdown rules, "She is celebrity that's why she has permission...But it creates difference among aam aadmi and celebrity."

"Going for last rites is ok ..that's everyone can understand , why she going now in this lock down..who is permitting her," wrote another.

A user commented, "Why did Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan make a video about social distancing ? And today they've gone to see people ? When ordinary folk die their families don't have a choice to congregate so why is it diff here?"

Rishi Kapoor passed away after battling with leukemia for two years, at the age of 67.

