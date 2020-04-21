    For Quick Alerts
      Radhika Apte’s Scuba Diving Picture Makes Vijay Varma Say ‘Thanks For Making Us Feel Like S**t’

      Radhika Apte flew to the United Kingdom to spend time with her husband amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, just before the lockdown was announced in India. While ensuring she maintains social distancing, Radhika has found an incredible way to spend her time.

      Radhika Apte’s Scuba Diving Pic Makes Vijay Varma Jealous

      Radhika posted a picture of enjoying the ocean with scuba diving gear in the frame. The Sacred Games actress is wearing a green polka dot bikini and a smile as she bathes in the sun, ready to dive in the ocean.

      Radhika captioned her post, "Loving the locked down #mindgames #nocoronaintheocean #sociallydistantdivingdesire #dreamingoftheocean," (sic).

      Loving the locked down 😎#mindgames #nocoronaintheocean #sociallydistantdivingdesire #dreamingoftheocean

      Actor Vijay Varma was one of the first to comment on Radhika's post as he wrote, "Wow. Thanks for making us feel like shit." We agree!

      Some time back, Radhika had reported her travel experience of flying from India to London amidst the pandemic. Reassuring fans that she had reached London safely without any issues at the immigration, she wrote that her flight was full.

      She had also urged people to not hoard food during the lockdown, and also made an appeal to donate to the needy during these times.

      With regard to work, Radhika will soon be making her directorial debut with the short film Sleepwalkers. The film stars Shahana Goswami and Gulshan Devaiah. Her next film as an actor is Raat Akeli Hai, starring opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 0:19 [IST]
