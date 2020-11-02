Richa Chadha Says She Rarely Spoke To Fiance Ali Fazal About Her Defamation Case against Actress

Actress Richa Chadha was recently embroiled in a legal battle with another Bollywood actress, after the latter made defamatory remarks against her. Richa used her social media platforms to share news and updates regarding the legal action she took against the other actress. However, her fiancé Ali Fazal was quiet through all of this. In a recent interview, Richa explained why Ali took this stance.

Richa told ETimes, "Ali and I barely spoke about the case, but I kept him updated. He was marked on several of my emails. We are in a lovely relationship, and we give each other space. There's mutual respect, and of course, love and companionship. He didn't need to jump to my rescue. I am capable of handling it on my own and I also had a sound legal team. Through this legal fight, and otherwise, he had always been supportive and been there for me."

The actress against whom Richa won her defamation case, had spoken ill of Richa and a few others such as Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill, while accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. She had to apologize to Richa when the latter won the case.

On the other hand, Richa and Ali were all set to tie the knot in April this year, but their wedding was postponed due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic. In a joint statement, they shared that the wedding celebrations were tentatively scheduled to happen during the latter half of 2020. However, now it is most likely to happen in 2021.

Talking about work, Richa was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama titled Panga, which also starred Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta and Yagya Bhasin.

ALSO READ: Payal Ghosh On Amicable Settlement With Richa Chadha On Defamation Suit: It's A Case Of Win-Win

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal Says He Would Stand By Richa Chadha 'Through Everything'