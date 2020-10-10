Richa Chadha Says She Isn't Going Out Of Her Way To Defend Anurag Kashyap; 'I Am Not His Advocate'

A few weeks ago, actress Payal Ghosh, in an interview with a news channel, levelled sexual misconduct allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. In that context, she even dragged the names of actresses Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahi Gill in a derogatory manner. In turn, Richa sued the actress and for defamation, and has sought monetary compensation and an apology.

In a recent interaction with journalist Barkha Dutt, Richa opened up about the controversy and revealed why she is having such a 'cautious' approach in talking about Anurag Kashyap, unlike many others who have worked with him in the past.

Richa Chadha Says She Had Very Limited Interaction With Anurag Kashyap The actress told Barkha Dutt, "I have done one film with him, in 2010-11, which was Gangs of Wasseypur, which went on to become a cult film. When he produced films I was in, like Masaan, etc, I had very, very limited interaction with him." 'I Can Count On My Fingers The Number Of Times I Have Met Anurag,' Says Richa She further continued, " I don't really hang out with him, I haven't. In the past decade I've met him... I can count on my fingers the number of times I've met him, mostly at screenings." Richa Chadha Suggests That She Has Been Advised Not To Comment On Anurag Kashyap Suggesting that she has been advised not to comment on Kashyap, the actress said, "I'm not an advocate for Mr Kashyap. He has a very sound legal team, he can defend himself." Richa Chadha On Why She Isn't Going Out Of Her Way To Defend Anurag Kashyap "A lot of people have offered their support to him, and yes to an extent, it is legal advice. They were out to make me a party, as a criminal conspirator in this case against him. So I am following legal advice and not going out of my way and defending him. He can defend himself," Richa told Barkha Dutt.

Earlier, Richa Chadha had slammed Payal Ghosh for mentioning her name in her allegations against Anurag Kashyap. Her lawyer had released a statement that read, "Our Client Ms. Richa Chadha, condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected."

