Richa Chadha Slams Troll Questioning ‘Silence’ On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death; ‘How Dare You?’

Actress Richa Chadha had a brutally honest reply for a troll who questioned the 'silence' of Bollywood celebrities on the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The troll suggested that celebrities such as Richa are not seeking justice for Sushant, to which Richa replied, 'You're a disgrace to his memory.'

A person commented on Richa's recent Instagram post, "Why are u people so silent about seeking justice for Sushant? Had u all kept so silent if it had occurred with u??"

Richa slammed the user by replying, "@sudeshna.riya exactly how are we 'keeping quiet'? How dare you suggest that ? You know that the police is investigating the matter and everyone is cooperating by providing statements and clues. Trolls like you ignore the role of mental health in this scenario, going after his real friends, harassing them...for what? And you call yourself a doctor ? What if someone kills themselves because of trolls like you ? Should you be booked for abetment to suicide? F**k off please for insinuating that anyone at all is keeping quiet. You're a disgrace to his memory."

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020. He was reportedly battling depression and had been seeking treatment for it, but he did not leave a note behind.

His death came as a shock to not only his fans but also his colleagues in the industry, triggering debates on mental health, nepotism and favouritism in the industry and so on.

Celebrities such as Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rhea Chakraborty and others, including Sushant's family and friends, have recorded their statements with the Mumbai police, in connection to the case.

