RIP Kobe Bryant: Rishi Kapoor Shares Son Ranbir Kapoor's Fan Moment With Basketball Legend

The untimely demise of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianne in a chopper crash has left everyone in deep shock and grief. Many B-town celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and others remembered the basketball legend and offered their heartfelt condolence to his family.

Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter page to share a picture of Kobe with his son Ranbir Kapoor. The Sanju actor and the NBA star are all smiles in the picture which Sr. Kapoor captioned as, "Ranbir with the legend the late Kobe Bryant."

Revealing that this picture was clicked when Ranbir was shooting for Anjaana Anjaani in New York, the veteran actor shared, "Checked with Ranbir.Being an ardent fan of the game and Kobe himself, he was specially taken to watch a game Lakers v/s New York Nicks at the Madison Sq. Gardens,NY. After the game he gave his shoes and autographed it to Ranbir. This is during "Anjana Anjani"shoot in NY."

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Twitter page to remember the NBA legend and tweeted, "Life is so unpredictable! RIP #KobeBryant and Gianna. My condolences with all the families of those who lost their lives in the helicopter crash.#RIPMamba."

Life is so unpredictable! RIP #KobeBryant and Gianna. My condolences with all the families of those who lost their lives in the helicopter crash.#RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/48S5X6wXKk — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 27, 2020

"Life is just so unpredictable...This is just very very sad. Prays for Kobe, Gianna RIP. All the strength and love to their family. #ripkobe #ripgianna," wrote Arjun Rampal on his Instagram page.

