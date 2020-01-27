    For Quick Alerts
      NBA Legend Kobe Bryant And Daughter Gianna Pass Away In Helicopter Crash

      Los Angeles officials reported US basketball superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash along with seven other passengers on board near LA. Kobe Bryant is known as one of the best players in the history of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He had completed two decades with the LA Lakers before retiring in 2016.

      The cause of the crash is currently unknown. It is reported an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration or the National Transportation Safety Board could take months to find the cause.

      The officials stated, "There were no survivors", as the Sikorsky S-76 chopper went down in foggy weather in the hilly terrain in Calabasas, California which lead to a brush fire.

      Kobe Bryant, other than being a basketball legend was also known for winning an Oscar Award for his short film Dear Basketball. Kobe was married for 10 years to Vanessa and filed for divorce in 2011, but had reconciled in 2013 with his wife. The couple had three daughters besides Gianna - Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

      Kobe was 17 when he first joined the Lakers team right after high school and over eight seasons of play, earned the nickname The Black Mamba. He reportedly had also been considered to enter the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 2020.

      Fans and celebrities on Twitter are mourning the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter. The Academy also tweeted a tribute for the Oscar-winning player. Take a look at some tweets:

      Jimmy Kimmel also tweeted, "2020 You Suck!". Ellen DeGeneres also expressed her grief and wrote, "Like everyone, I'm stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family."

      Kobe Bryant was the third-leading scorer player with 33,643 points, until last weekend when LeBron James passed the score. His last tweet was a congratulation for James. He wrote, "Continuing to move the game forward".

