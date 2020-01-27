NBA Legend Kobe Bryant And Daughter Gianna Pass Away In Helicopter Crash

Los Angeles officials reported US basketball superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash along with seven other passengers on board near LA. Kobe Bryant is known as one of the best players in the history of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He had completed two decades with the LA Lakers before retiring in 2016.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown. It is reported an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration or the National Transportation Safety Board could take months to find the cause.

The officials stated, "There were no survivors", as the Sikorsky S-76 chopper went down in foggy weather in the hilly terrain in Calabasas, California which lead to a brush fire.

Kobe Bryant, other than being a basketball legend was also known for winning an Oscar Award for his short film Dear Basketball. Kobe was married for 10 years to Vanessa and filed for divorce in 2011, but had reconciled in 2013 with his wife. The couple had three daughters besides Gianna - Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

Kobe was 17 when he first joined the Lakers team right after high school and over eight seasons of play, earned the nickname The Black Mamba. He reportedly had also been considered to enter the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 2020.

Fans and celebrities on Twitter are mourning the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter. The Academy also tweeted a tribute for the Oscar-winning player. Take a look at some tweets:

They doubted a kid could make it in the NBA and he proved them wrong.



They doubted he could win a championship and he proved them wrong.



They doubted he could make movies and he won an Oscar.



Like all great artists, Kobe Bryant proved the doubters wrong.



Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/1fYnKHbnt7 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 26, 2020

The Grammys paid tribute to both Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle tonight 💔



(via @MTVNEWS)



pic.twitter.com/KCjKDWTxPf — New Culture 👑 (@NewCuIture) January 27, 2020

This picture really hurts..😥 We all love you and your daughter @kobebryant pic.twitter.com/HagUPFege3 — Jordan Lee Fyffe (@JordanLeeFyffe2) January 27, 2020

Just heart breaking 💔 RIP Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant#RIPMamba | #MambaOut



pic.twitter.com/MYElyBBJi4 — Sports ON Tap (@SONTHighlights) January 27, 2020

sadly,i never personally knew u,but knowing i’m capable of these emotions for someone i only knew from a far makes me feel more human than ever.u had the magical ability of bringing people together, through sports & ur soul. we feel you so heavily today,i know you can feel us too pic.twitter.com/m8iIQYZkYC — Kendall (@KendallJenner) January 26, 2020

rest peacefully Kobe, Gigi & the rest of the passengers we lost today. my heart truly goes out to all the families. give a big hug to the people you love today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/D7WGsbTJCe — Kendall (@KendallJenner) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

He was great,charismatic & among the hardest-working athletes ever,but what impressed me most was how deeply-involved Kobe was with his 4 daughters. Pray for them, Vanessa, his parents & his fellow passengers' families on this sad and shocking day. We will never forget you Kobe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2020

Jimmy Kimmel also tweeted, "2020 You Suck!". Ellen DeGeneres also expressed her grief and wrote, "Like everyone, I'm stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family."

Kobe Bryant was the third-leading scorer player with 33,643 points, until last weekend when LeBron James passed the score. His last tweet was a congratulation for James. He wrote, "Continuing to move the game forward".

