Sanjay Dutt’s Wife And Kids Stuck In Dubai: I Miss Them Terribly And Am Worried About Their Safety

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata , and their two kids Shahraan and Iqra are currently stuck in Dubai amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor said that although he is connected with them virtually, he still misses them and worries about their safety.

"In the past, I have spent periods of my life in a lockdown. Back then and even now, the one thought that stays with me is the way I miss my family. For me, they are everything," said Sanjay in an interview with Times of India, referring to the times he spent in imprisonment.

He continued, "Thanks to technology, I can see and talk to them multiple times in a day, and yet, I miss them terribly. These times teach you about the fragility of life, and the value of moments spent with your loved ones. We should count our blessings, and never take them for granted."

"Although I have them virtually with me, there is a difference. As a father and husband, I am worried about their safety, even though I know that they are fine," he added.

Sanjay said that he is using this time in lockdown to prepare for his upcoming films. He said that he likes to keep his life simple by focusing on his family and work. "I love the multiple chats I have with my children. My kids keep me amused with their non-stop chatter and masti, even on video calls," he said.

Sanjay was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama Panipat, starring alongside Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He played the role of Ahmed Shah Abdali in the film, which was about the Third Battle of Panipat.

