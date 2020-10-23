Shah Rukh Khan To Play Double Role In Atlee's Next Film?

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen after a two-year sabbatical with more than one project. According to reports, SRK has already begun shooting for Pathan and is gearing up for south filmmaker Atlee's next project.

A few days ago reports stated that SRK is currently shooting for his comeback film titled Pathan, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham as the villains. Now a report in Mid Day has revealed more details about his other project with director Atlee. In the film, SRK will reportedly essay double roles, as father and the son. The two characters, who are generations apart will have "conflicting ideals which drive a wedge between them."

This will not be Khan's first attempt at a double role. He was last seen playing a double role in films like Duplicate (1998) and Don (2006).

SRK Will Be Seen Playing A Double Role The report also claimed that the project will require SRK to wear heavy prosthetics. The film is said to follow a father who is also a senior RAW agent, on a mission to capture his son who is a gangster. The source revealed that film is roughly based on Ramesh Sippy's Shakti (1982) and is set to go on floors from mid-2021, after the completion of Pathan. The Film Is Roughly Based On Ramesh Sippy's Shakti Meanwhile, Pathan helmed by Siddharth Anand is a revenge drama and will have some high-octane action sequences. There have also been reports of Shah Rukh signing a film with Rajkumar Hirani, which will be produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, but there was no confirmation on the project. SRK Will Also Be Seen In Pathan Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in other projects throughs cameos. The actor has already shot for Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in R Madhavan's debut directorial feature Rocketry: The Nambi Effect as a journalist in a flashback scene.

Shah Rukh Khan Teases Ayushmann And Tahira For Making Out In Cinema While Watching His Movies

Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Shares A Post On Misogyny, Says 'The Double Standards Are Scary'