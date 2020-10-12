Shah Rukh Khan Teases Ayushmann And Tahira For Making Out In Cinema While Watching His Movies

SRK Reacts To Ayushmann-Tahira's Make-Out Spot

Tahira shared Shah Rukh's review of her book on her Instagram page. Reviewing the book and wishing good luck to Tahira, the Darr actor said, "I'm not sure if I should be happy or offended that Tahira and her beau's favourite make-out spot was in the cinema watching my movies (which kind of explains the strange smiles both of them have on their faces wherever they meet me). This wonderful book is full of many such gems that will make you laugh as much as I did. More love to Tahira."

Tahira's Gratitude Post For SRK

While extending her gratitude to SRK, Tahira wrote, "Dear @iamsrk your movies not only made me bunk college but also made me shift a couple of bases... ahem! Your on-screen romance translated to an off screen one for me🙈 big thank you for that to begin with and for the day that I truly experienced your magnanimity at the TED talk when you didn't judge me for my aspiration to be in Pam/Kim clan and today for having shared your kind words for my book! My heart is bouncing with joy! Big thank you once again."

Netizens Are In Awe Of SRK's Response To Tahira's Book

Apart from being hailed as the King of romance, Shah Rukh is also well-known for his wit and humour. Netizens are in awe of SRK's witty review of Tahira's book and can't wait to grab a copy of Tahira's new book.

Twinkle Boasts About Tahira's New Book

Apart from Shah Rukh, Twinkle Khanna also showered praise on Tahira's book and said, "Downright honest and delightful with its bouyant wit, this is an all-candles-ablaze celebration of the female mind."

We can't wait to get our hands on Tahira's new book. What about you?