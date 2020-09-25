Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Shares A Post On Misogyny, Says 'The Double Standards Are Scary'

Bollywood has never been in the limelight for the wrong reasons, the way it is today. Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, people have been looking down on the film industry, and have been calling out its poor practices- nepotism, favouritism, pay disparity, etc. While there are many celebrities who have been defending the film industry, others celebrities are dissing it for its unfair treatment towards the outsiders.

Amid everything, the drugs nexus in the film industry has become a hot topic of discussion. Each and every person is talking about the same. If you're following the entertainment news on a regular basis, you must know that four actresses- Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan have been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs case, which is related to actor Sushant's death.

The summons have infuriated netizens and they just can't stop wondering why Bollywood men are not being summoned by the NCB. It ignited a new discussion on social media, and many netizens slammed the patriarchy in Bollywood.

Suhana Khan's No-Makeup Pictures: Mom Gauri Khan Shows Off Her Photography Skills Amid Lockdown

Amid all the ongoing controversy, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shared a cryptic post on misogyny that reads, "Misogyny is not only conscious hate towards women, it's also subconscious conditioned hateful behaviour towards women. You don't have to consciously think you hate women but ask yourself why when a woman does something you feel more triggered than if it was done by a man."

Suhana captioned the post as, "The double standards are scary."

Well, one can't assure if Suhana shared this post as a reaction to the ongoing controversy in Bollywood, where only women of the film industry are being targeted, or it was a mere thought.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments section below.

Suhana Khan's Belly Dance Instructor Shares The Star Kid's Then And Now Pictures!