Sharman Joshi Says Film Business Is Competitive Just Like Sports; Talks About Setbacks In His Career

Actor Sharman Joshi has been praised for his performances in films like Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, Golmaal and so on, yet, has not been seen in as many films as one would expect. Sharman says that in the Hindi film industry, one is only as good as their last project, and therefore attributes this to the failure of a few of his films in recent times. However, he has now bounced back with the 2019 multi-starrer Mission Mangal.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sharman opened up about what set him back and how he emerged from this. "Choices mein galti ho gayi ho toh, please give me another chance (smiles). We are all humans and make errors. In this profession, you are only as good as your last project. Some films don't turn out the way you expect them to. Post FKS, three of my films - War Chod Na Yaar (2013), Gang of Ghosts and Super Nani (both 2014), didn't turn out the way they were on paper. That was a bit of a setback for me and disappointing, too. To emerge out of a setback, one needs a lot of effort, patience and luck. I am glad I got Mission Mangal last year," he said.

These days, a lot is being debated about the unfairness and favouritism within the film industry. Sharman is of the opinion that these challenges exist in all competitive professions, and that when they sign up for this profession, they also sign up for its challenges.

He said, "To get a break in the industry can be quite exasperating and disappointing but that is the challenge all of us have taken on. It is the same with any competitive profession, including sports. In the film business, people want to work with a certain set of actors and that is fair as you want a team that is on the same page as you and in sync. I can't point fingers at someone if he or she is working constantly with one person. Like I did two films back-to-back with Mr (Rajkumar) Hirani and Mr (Vidhu Vinod) Chopra as they liked me as an actor and I was more than happy to be part of their films."

Sharman has forayed into web series with Baarish, and has a number of big screen appearances lined up next, including Babloo Bachelor, Tom, Dick And Harry 2, Fauji Calling and Mumbai Saga.

