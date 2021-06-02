Sharman Joshi Recalls Funny Memory From 3 Idiots' Drunk Scene Shoot; 'Aamir Suggested That We Drink & Perform'

Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 film 3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor, was a smashing hit at the box office. Many hilarious scenes from the film still manage to tickle our funny bone even today. One of them is the scene where Rancho (Aamir), Farhan (R Madhavan) and Raju (Sharman Joshi) land up outside Virus (Boman Irani)'s house, all drunk and start abusing him.

In a recent interaction with a leading daily, Sharman Joshi narrated an hilarious incident related to the shooting of this scene. The actor revealed that it was Aamir who suggested that they actually get drunk to make the shot look more authentic. Here's what happened next.

ETimes quoted Sharman as saying, "I especially remember the one scene where Aamir, Maddy and I were drunk and cursing Boman Irani's character in the film. Aamir suggested that we drink and perform. Aamir and I were on time to start drinking but Maddy had some work and reached a little late. Aamir told him to catch up with us. Madhavan is not much of a drinker but in order to catch up with us, he had a few drinks too fast."

He continued, "By the time we were ready for the scene, we were a little too high, but Maddy was even more so. He performed the scene brilliantly! Not often do you get to see Madhavan like that because he rarely gets drunk. That scene is a really memorable one for us."

Sharman revealed that he, Madhavan and director Rajkumar Hirani went on a 'fantastic' trip to Aruba post the film's release.

The Rang De Basanti actor was further all praise for his co-star Madhavan and was quoted as saying, "Maddy is a very lovable guy; he is very pleasant with everyone. On that trip, we shared a lot of things. What sets him apart from others is that he is a fine actor. He has developed unique skills over the years. Like everybody else, Maddy has a unique personality. But his personality is a reflection of his family, upbringing, and education. He is a real charmer! He has a way with words and emotions which are very unique to him and his personality. He has done some wonderful work over the years and I am sure he will keep on doing it."

Sharman further said that he is looking forward to R Madhavan's upcoming movie, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.