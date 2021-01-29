Sharman Joshi Says Two Decades Later He Still Feels Like An Outsider In Bollywood

Sharman Joshi recently opened up about his two-decade-long career in the entertainment industry. The actor confessed that at times he feels sorry for himself for not being connected to any Bollywood families. Sharman is the son of Arvind Joshi, who was a well-known Gujarati theatre artiste. The veteran Gujarati actor passed away at Nanavati Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai today (January 29, 2021), at the age of 84.

During an interaction with IANS, Sharman had revealed that even after two decades of working as an actor," I still feel like an outsider."

He added that he understands the certain generations of families that have been in business and "tomorrow my children would enjoy the fruit of my presence in the Hindi cinema." However, he does feel sorry for himself. "I do feel a little sorry for me sometimes, that I was not connected to a film industry family. I was born into a theatre family, though, so I have plenty of experience on that front," he added.

Before Sharma debuted in Bollywood with Vinay Shukla's 1999 release titled Godmother, he had already been working in theatre for a decade. Recalling his first visit on set, he added, "The whole environment was different (from theatre). I did not know how to spend my time in a vanity van. I was taken away with all the frenzy on the sets, with everyone shouting. In theatre when you are performing, there is plenty of peace before you begin. Here it is chaotic and here you are in the scene."

Sharman also revealed that he couldn't understand how the industry worked and had no one to guide him through, "My background in theatre always made me feel outside of the film world because their way of thinking and operating was different and I think the theatre scene was very professional."

"When I first started out I realised that people felt offended if you asked for a script, and I couldn't fathom why! I didn't have anyone to guide me and tells me this was the way the film industry functioned, and that I had to show certain faith," Joshi revealed.

Sharman Joshi is currently gearing up for his upcoming drama film called Fauji Calling. The film also stars Ranjha Vikram Singh, Bidita Bag, Mahi Soni, Mugdha Godse, Zarina Wahab, and Shishir Sharma. Fauji Calling reportedly narrates the story of what a soldier's family goes through when he is on duty.

