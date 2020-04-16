Kartik Aaryan To Reprise Allu Arjun's Role In Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’s Bollywood Remake!

Looks like Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is not ready to get out of its success sage yet. A Bollywood remake of the Telugu Sankranti winner is on the cards. Earlier, there were reports that Varun Dhawan might get roped in for the action drama, but it seems like Bollywood's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan will be reprising Allu Arjun's role in the remake. It is said that the Hindi version of the story has been narrated to Kartik on a video call, amid the lockdown, in the presence of the Stylish Star. It is also heard that the actor has given his nod to the makers of the film.

If the rumour has anything to go by, Kartik will finish his shoot of the sequels of Dostana and Bhool Bhulaiyaa and proceed with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo remake. It is also said that if everything goes well and good, the movie will hit the theatres in early 2021. Helmed by Desi Boyz director Rohit Dhawan, the movie will be reportedly bankrolled by Allu Arjun and S Radhakrishna.

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which has won the hearts of the audiences with its theatrical as well as OTT release, its story revolves around baby swapping. Released on 12th January 2020 the movie had procured Rs 160 crore globally through its theatrical run. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, it also features Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Rajendra Prasad, and Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles. Bankrolled under the banners of Haarika and Hassine Creation and Geetha Arts, the movie has music composed by S Thaman with the lens cranked by PS Vinod.

